singer-shaan-initiates-fundraiser-to-aid-daily-wage-earners

By P T I |

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 19: 53 [IST]

Singer Shaan on Tuesday said he’s got initiated a fundraiser to improve Rs 25 lakhs towards supporting unemployed daily wage earners and their own families in the wake of the national lockdown. The united states is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to support the spread of the novel coronavirus. The daily wage workers across different avenues are badly hit by the lockdown. Shaan, combined with the crowdfunding platform Impact Guru, backed by NGOs, Aakanksha Vision For AN IMPROVED Society and Help Age India, attended to aid daily earners forward. “It generally does not need to be a large amount … but be be confident that I’ll personally ensure that your charity will undoubtedly be utilised well and appreciated,” Shaan tweeted. In a statement penned by the ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’ singer, Shaan said Aakanksha Vision For AN IMPROVED Society aims to aid the daily wage earners monetarily for the increased loss of their livelihood. “All of the proceeds will undoubtedly be found in providing monetary and in-kind support to around 1,000 auto drivers, rag pickers along with other daily wagers surviving in the slums in Kadapa and Kurnool Districts of Andhra Pradesh.” HelpAge India is likely to provide food to older people, added Shaan. “A One-Month Survival package is what it really is called, comprising daily essentials (groceries) and Corona protection kits including masks, bathing and washing soaps. This package has been manufactured in consultation with the Communities of Elderly and would help a family group of 5 visitors to tide on the immediate situation,” he said. Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra To Reunite For WHO’s One World Event TO IMPROVE Funds For COVID-19 The singer urged his fans, fellow artistes and corporate houses ahead out in good sized quantities and extend their support. “Together, we are able to emerge from this crisis successfully. I trust one to help me raise funds for these helpless people. Every donation counts. Also, every share matters. Spread the term and let’s do good together,” he added.