singer-debbie-gibson-to-guest-star-in-musical-lucifer-episode

Lucifer‘s upcoming musical episode is on its way and has secured the help of double-platinum singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson.

Following in the footsteps of The Flash, which had its own musical outing in 2017, the fellow DC Comics series will be all-singing, all-dancing for the tenth instalment of its final season.

Gibson will play a controlling mother in the episode, titled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam, and will lend her vocal talents to the proceedings.

It’s unclear what causes the drastic departure from the show’s usual style, but co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich insists that there is a good reason.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: “We wanted to have a real, grounded story reason why they’re singing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dances.

“It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.”

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis (Miranda), Lauren German (Chicago Fire) and Kevin Alejandro (Arrow) in the lead roles.

The show originally aired on network television in the USA before being saved from cancellation by Netflix in 2018.

The fifth and final season of Lucifer will consist of 16 episodes that will land on the streaming service in two batches of eight, but no premiere date has been announced just yet.