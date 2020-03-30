Singer and Songwriter Alan Merill succumbs to Covid-19 infection

Alan Merill was an American vocalist, guitarist, songwriter, actor and model. Merrill was best known as a vocalist and songwriter but also played the guitar, bass guitar, harmonica and keyboards. He was the co-writer of, and lead singer on, the first released version of the song “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”, which was recorded by the Arrows in 1975. He began his career in 1966 and was active until 2019.

Alan’s daughter, Laura broke the news of his death via Facebook saying “The Coronavirus took my father this morning. I was given 2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out. He seemed peaceful and as I left there was still a glimmer of hope that he wouldn’t be a ticker on the right-hand side of the CNN/Fox news screen.” She said her father was in good spirits recently. She went to a show of his about two weeks ago and had taken a photograph of him for his new album. Joan Jett who released a cover of I Love Rock and Roll which went to be massive hit expressed her thoughts and love to his family and the music community. The pandemic has spared none and the world is losing some of the best people due to this infection.

Certainly, it’s a huge loss and we pray for the departed soul.