singapore-shutters-all-cinemas-as-country-introduces-stricter-coronavirus-measures

Singapore, which has registered a contextually minimal impact from the global coronavirus pandemic to date, has opted to follow much of the world by introducing stricter social distancing measures.

The country’s government announced today that entertainment venues including all cinemas and bars will be closed. Gatherings outside of work or school will be limited to a maximum of ten people. The policies will be enforced as of 11: 59PM on Thursday (March 26) local time, and will last until at least April 30.

Bloomberg reported quotes from National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who is leading the country’s task force to tackle the virus: “Adjustments are indeed taking place, if you go around, you go out, you will now see that our venues are less crowded, roads are less crowded, but the adjustments are taking place too slowly…The virus is not going to wait for us. It is continuing to spread,”

Singapore has 558 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths. The country saw a spike on Monday, with 54 news cases, its highest single day to date. A further 49 were reported today, with 32 of those being imported.

Cinemas around the world are closed to tackle the pandemic. However, a ray of light may be emerging in China, the original epicenter of the virus, with north of 500 cinemas re-opening this past weekend as the spread slows.

Total box office in Singapore last year was $86,963,144, with Avengers: Endgame the top-grossing title. The country has a population of 5.6 million.