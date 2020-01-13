singapore-airlines-to-start-5th-weekly-flight-on-kolkata-singapore-route

Singapore Airlines said it will be start 5th weekly flight on Singapore-Kolkata route (Representational)

New Delhi:

Singapore Airlines on Monday announced that it will be starting its fifth weekly flight on the Singapore-Kolkata route using A350-900 aircraft from March 29.

It said on the same day, its regional wing SilkAir will cease flight operations to the West Bengal’s capital.

Currently, Singapore Airlines operates four weekly return flights- on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday- and SilkAir operates three weekly return flights to Kolkata.

It also announced that its six-weekly flights on Singapore-Ahmedabad route will be operated using A350-900 medium haul aircraft.

On this route, it would increase to daily flight operations, subject to regulatory approvals, the airlines added.