Since Shehnaaz had told us from day one about her feelings for Siddharth Shukla, I did not play the wooing game – Balraj Syal on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Comic actor Balraj Syal much enjoyed his recent stint in short duration Colors show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

“Being a reality show artist (also doing current Khatron Ki Khiladi 10), I always come on the weekend, but this show for the first time made me come in touch with the daily show audiences. Think about it now I was on air every day for over a month, what more can an actor ask?”

His other reality shows have included Comedy Nights Bachao Season 2 and Entertainment Ki Raat.

He has no issue with the fact that Shehnaaz Gill did not choose anyone. “Since she had told us from day one about her feelings for Siddharth Shukla, I did not play the wooing game. I can’t say about the male contestants, but I did not try to flirt with her as well,” says this Punjabi film actor.

He adds, “I just had fun in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, taking part in the tasks, etc. As for the connection, it need not be of the romantic type; you can be good friends as well.”

But was this fair to the audience? “Guys chill, this was only for entertainment. Also, the format was presented as Sana’s s endeavor to find love. Where was it written that she had to choose a guy compulsorily? And for me, the show did help me net someone who I might get close to,i.e., fellow contestant Ankita Shrivastava. Both were crowned winners (with Sana quitting ) along with Paras and Anchal.”

Balraj does not comment on the low ratings of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, “I know many say that we would have shut shop even sans the lockdown. Being locked inside, we had no clue either about the numbers or the havoc the coronavirus outbreak was causing. All of us were shepherded into rooms the moment we came out of the above-locked wedding house. Only then did we realize how bad things were (malls shut down and all shoots called off) followed by a total lockdown.”