sims-20th-anniversary:-9-sadistic-and-funny-things-every-noughties-kid-did-in-the-pc-game

For most Noughties kids, The Sims was an essential part of everyday life; you would rush home from school, throw your rucksack off and would stay on the computer until your parents forced you to go to bed.

As well as allowing young gamers to channel their artistic and creative skills through the medium of interior design and architecture, the PC game enabled users to control their characters’ lives.

Naturally, with great power comes great responsibility…not that kids cared. Relishing their influence on these virtual dolls, many exerted their power in the most terrifyingly sadistic ways.

On the game’s 20th anniversary, we take a look some of the most sadistic and funny things every Noughties kid did in the PC game.

A wedding scene from The Sims 2 (The Sims/Electronic Arts )

1) Trapping your Sims characters in a room before setting fire to the place

For some unbeknown reason, it was a widely accepted move to trap your Sims character in a room by deleting the doorway.

For good measure, why not set the place alight and torture your virtual pal?

2) Getting your Sims character to go swimming before taking the pool steps away

Another sadistic move was drowning your Sims character in the pool (Electronic Arts)

Likewise, another fond past-time was to encourage your Sim to go swimming, before psychotically removing the steps and letting them drown.

3) *Presses Ctrl Shift C and types ‘Rosebud’ 5,000,000 times*

Part of the game’s allure was to build the biggest and best mansion on your block, so naturally, any cheat that boosted your bank balance was key.

The rosebud cheat became a firm favourite among gamers – despite the fact it took an age to get to the desired amount.

4) Starving your Sim for absolutely no reason

Most Noughties kids not only played The Sims, but also owned a Tamagotchi – the goal of which was to look after your creature and ensure it was happy at all times (it literally took over our lives).

Yet, when it came to our Sim characters, nothing gave us greater joy than to make sure they were as unhappy as possible.

5) Creating your dream house and judging all your friends’ poor taste and lack of interior design skills

The Sims is all about creating the best and biggest mansion on your block (Electronic Arts)

“Ugh, as if she chose an item from the miscellaneous list!” *eye roll*

6) Completing lots of beautiful houses…but never actually playing the game

Hands up if you only ever played half the game…

7) Inviting your pals over to “play Sims”…but dominating the keyboard and mouse the entire time

For its many, many positives, the original Sims wasn’t exactly a multiplayer game.

8) Not taking “no” for an answer

A Reddit user shared a shocking story (Electronic Arts)

In a Reddit thread, the question “What is the worst thing you’ve ever done in The Sims series?” was posed.

One of the weirdest responses included: “I once broke up with a guy then invited him over and drowned him, just to keep his tombstone for our illegitimate child. It sounds so much worse when its put bluntly like that.”

9) Slowly torturing your Sims character until they gave up on life

In the same thread, another Sims player wrote: “I made a guy who was a compulsive neat freak.

“Put him in a really surreal little house with a wedding buffet and a hamster or something, deleted the door.

“Eventually he went insane from lack of cleanliness and depression over his little rodent friend dying, and starved to death once the banquet rotted.

“I put the resulting urn in the room. I then repeated an identical scenario several times, always keeping the urns in the room.

“Eventually the 10th iteration of this guy is up all night, every night, terrified of a parade of ghosts of himself.”

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts