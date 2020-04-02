simone-biles-hesitant-to-compete-in-2021-tokyo-olympics

Simone Biles of the USA poses for a photograph with her gold medal after winning the Women’s All-Round Final during day eight of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships at Aspire Dome on November 1, 2018 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The Tokyo Olympics have been moved to 2021, but Simone Biles has now confessed that she’s unsure if she’ll compete when that time rolls around.

“I was actually in the gym training at the time, and I went to the locker in between rotation and I got a text,” she told NBC’s Today Show Wednesday about her response to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound opting to postpone the summer games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t really know what to feel, I sat and cried but ultimately it was the right decision. We need to make sure that everyone in the US and around the world is healthy and safe.”

Biles went on to explain that she was already training to compete this summer in what likely would have been her final Olympics. Now she’s hesitant about if she’ll be able to recapture that momentum going into next year.

“With the year and a half that I took off, I got back in shape so physically I have no doubts that my coaches will get me back in shape,” she added. “But mentally, going another year, I think that’s what’s going to take the toll on me and all of us.”

“We have to stay in shape mentally just as much as physically, so that will play a big factor moving forward, listening to your body and your mind,” she concluded.

Despite the understandable disappointment, Pound didn’t make the decision lightly, telling USA Today in a phone interview, “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

“It will come in stages,” he clarified. “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”