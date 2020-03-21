simon-pegg-and-nick-frost-reimagine-‘shaun-of-the-dead’-as-a-quarantine-psa

The co-stars on the cult classic want you stay home and enjoy a cup of tea.

Quarantine, shelter-in-place, and social-distancing mean we all have to start getting creative in how we entertain ourselves — and that includes the entertainers, too. In a parody of an iconic scene out of director Edgar Wright’s 2004 zombie apocalypse comedy “Shaun of the Dead,” two stars from the cult classic, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, have reimagined the movie as a PSA about the ongoing public health crisis. Shaun (Pegg) and Ed (Frost) want you to relax, stay home, have a cup of tea, and definitely stay out of the pub. Watch below, and have a laugh in these troubled times.

Co-written by Pegg with director Wright, “Shaun of the Dead” sends up the George A. Romero movies with which the filmmaker is obsessed. Pegg and Wright continued their collaboration with 2007’s “Hot Fuzz,” with Pegg and Frost starring as police officers basically on a bar crawl. The opposite of quarantine, to be sure, but equally entertaining as “Shaun of the Dead.”

Director Edgar Wright recently penned a thoughtful essay for Empire magazine urging moviegoers to help theaters survive amid shutdowns the world over. “One way of showing your unwavering support is to become a member of your favorite cinema,” he wrote. “After you’ve read this, why not buy a membership for yourself, or for someone close to you? Buy some gift cards. Donate where you can. Consider, if you can afford to, not asking for your unlimited subscription to be refunded. Yes, you may not be able to go back in the coming months, but you’ll feel better for having helped now than if you later found your local church of cinema had been forced to close for good.”

“Shaun of the Dead” is streaming pretty much everywhere, and if you can stomach a little dark humor (and more than a little zombie-ravaged viscera), it makes for a great quarantine watch, especially as the heroes are forced to hunker down and defend themselves against the walking dead — a metaphor for any metastasizing crisis.

Elsewhere, IndieWire has rounded up what other comedians have been up to during quarantine in the new “Quontent” column. IndieWire’s daily Stream of the Day feature also presents great picks if you’re in want of something to watch but are overwhelmed by all the options. IndieWire is also keeping track of what’s still open for business, and any other entertainment-related silver linings, here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.