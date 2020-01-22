simon-cowell-storms-out-of-britain’s-got-talent-auditions-and-‘goes-home’-after-man-paints-portrait-of-him-using-his-penis

Not much usually shocks Simon Cowell, but the music mogul stormed out of the Britain’s Got Talent auditions this week after a man painted a portrait of him…with his penis (yes you heard that right).

Artist Tim Patch who calls himself Pricasso reportedly came on to the BGT stage wearing just a pink thong, and a cowboy hat as he proceeded to paint a picture of Simon and David Walliams.

But Simon was either too shocked or annoyed at the 70-year-old’s act as he hit his buzzer and stormed off….

Judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon joined hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly on the stage to get a closer look, reports The Sun.

‘This show has taken a dark turn. We’ve lost Simon, he’s gone home,’ David exclaimed.

Although it’s not the first time Pricasso has taken his skills to a talent show, as he auditioned for Australia’s Got Talent last year.

Tim somehow managed to paint a pretty decent portrait of judge Shane Jacobson using his ‘willy’ as the paintbrush.

Judge Nicole Scherzinger could hardly keep it together as she exclaimed: ‘That is a lot to take in!

‘He’s really painting with his willy!’

Host of the Australian version of the show Ricki-Lee Coulter also got a bit of an eyeful from where she was standing as the portrait started to come together, revealing itself to be Shane who joined Pricasso on stage to sign the artwork.

‘I’ve never seen anything like that. ‘It’s actually beautiful, the shading,’ judge Manu Feildel said afterwards.





Shane added: ‘The truth is, we’re here to judge talent, the actual painting itself does look like me and we love it.’

And it turns out the judges gave Tim the seal of approval, but how with the British judges and audience react?





