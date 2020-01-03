simon-cowell-reveals-secret-to-dramatic-weight-loss-is-avoiding-red-meat-and-‘diet’-beer

TV’s Simon Cowell can’t believe how good he looks since losing weight.

The 60-year-old music mogul has lost four inches off his waist since overhauling his lifestyle and committing to a diet of white meat, fruit and vegetables.

Simon admitted he looked at himself and thought “wow” after dropping the weight and is still able to drink his favourite alcoholic drink – Corona Premium Light.

Simon has committed to a diet of white meat, fruit and vegetables (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: “The most dramatic period was the first month where most of the weight comes off and you look at yourself and think ‘wow’. I used to be 36 inch waist and now I’ve lost four inches. I’m really happy now.

“You can drink this light beer but you’ve got to be sensible about quantities. I have loads more energy and feel great.

“All I do is avoid just red meat – white meat is fine – and I eat loads of vegetables, salads and drink this great beer.”

He added that he’s on a diet but “it doesn’t feel like it now because the food I eat is really healthy and I don’t find it tedious”.

Simon pictured in 2018 (Credit: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Simon, who has son Eric, five, with girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 42, was previously forced to deny his 20lbs weight loss is due to a gastric band.

He told Best magazine: “People have said: ‘Oh, he’s had a gastric band fitted’ – but I haven’t. If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body.”

I used to be 36 inch waist and now I’ve lost four inches.

Instead, the Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor boss listened to expert advice from a doctor in Los Angeles who sought to change Simon’s “appalling” diet.

He explained: “I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks.

“I could see the difference. Cutting out sugar made a massive difference. The first few weeks were difficult, but then I actually stopped craving sugar. I had also found a brilliant gluten-free beer, which helps.”

Simon previously denied he’s had a gastric band (Credit: FSadou/AdMedia / SplashNews.com)

It seems Simon has also been working on his abs in recent months and his pal Sinitta recently revealed she bought the music mogul a TESLA Former toning machine for his 60th birthday.

Sinitta told The Sun: “For his birthday I got him this machine that you exercise with for half an hour every day and it absolutely rips your abs to shreds.”

