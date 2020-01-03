simon-cowell-doesn’t-own-mobile-phone-in-2020-and-we-have-so-many-questions

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Simon Cowell doesn’t own a mobile phone in 2020, and we have so many questions.

Despite being one of the biggest music moguls around – and being head judge on nearly every TV talent show going – the 60-year-old has ditched the tech for a simpler way of doing things.

Mainly using other people’s phones instead.

Well, that’s one way of keeping your bills down…

Alesha Dixon confirmed the news during a chat with Terri Seymour on Lorraine, discussing the moment she was offered a job on America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

However, the 41-year-old revealed that her boss wasn’t the one who made the call and invited her to take part – because he doesn’t have a phone.

‘Well I didn’t exactly get the call from Simon…,’ she laughed. ‘Well he doesn’t own a mobile phone anymore, does he Terri?’

‘He’s always got somebody else’s to use,’ Terri replied.

Explaining further, Alesha said: ‘He borrowed someone else’s phone to make the call. No he didn’t.

‘It wasn’t actually Simon that called me, but I’m sure they would have run it by him and thankfully he didn’t reject the idea.

‘He’s been super supportive and it’s been great fun doing the show out here with him.’

And she also lifted the lid on her fellow Britain’s Got Talent judges, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, reacted to her new job.

When asked if they were jealous, she insisted this absolutely wasn’t the case.

‘I heard from both of them,’ she added. ‘Firstly Amanda sent me a message saying she was super proud of me. David sent me a message asking if Simon was missing him.

‘I asked Simon if he was missing him, and he said no… Sorry, David.

‘He’s never going to say, “Yes, I miss him”. Even if he was missing him. He would never admit it.’

Poor David.

Simon revealed he ditched his mobile phone way back in 2017, in a bid to improve his quality of life.

While he might be missing out on some quality memes, the X Factor boss has never been happier.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday in 2018, he confessed: ‘I literally have not been on my phone for 10 months.

‘The difference it made was that I became more aware of the people around me and way more focused.

‘The thing I get irritated with is when you have a meeting everyone’s on their phone – and I was probably in that place too. You can’t concentrate.

‘It has been so good for my mental health. It’s a very strange experience but it really is good for you and it has absolutely made me happier.’

Lorraine continues on weekday mornings, at 9am, on ITV.





