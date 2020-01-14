simon-cowell-does-unthinkable-and-breaks-america’s-got-talent:-the-champions’-rules-for-favourite-act

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Simon Cowell broke the rules on America’s Got Talent, seeing him steal Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer in order to put through his favourite act.

That’s right, the music mogul has had a soft spot for Boogie Storm ever since they debuted on Britain’s Got Talent back in 2016.

The father-of-one gave them a Golden Buzzer all those years ago and made sure they made it through to the finals once again.

‘I’ve never known you like an act as much as this one,’ Alesha Dixon told the head judge before Boogie Storm took to the stage.

As the room fell silent, a prerecorded video aired, showing the stormtroopers vegging out on pizza while hiding in outer space.

A voice-over set the scene by saying: ‘Simon Cowell’s beloved act on Britain’s Got Talent Boogie Storm are nowhere to be seen since being eliminated from the competition

‘You may recall the group received Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer earlier this year.’

It added: ‘People are still asking what happened to Boogie Storm? Will they ever be able to redeem themselves? No one knows.’

Then, out of nowhere, the group ran through the audience and took to the stage with a dance routine to The Offspring’s Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) and Ariana Grande, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj’s Bang Bang.

While the panel were dumbfounded by what they’d seen, Simon gave the act a standing ovation while the crowd cheered them on for more.

‘Before I throw this over,’ he said: ‘This act were on Britain’s Got Talent, they were my Golden Buzzer, I swear to god. If it was me I’d give them the Golden Buzzer, I would.’

However, Howie couldn’t justify it, and started to apologise to Boogie Storm, who were stood patiently on stage.

‘I can’t. You know what it’s my choice – sorry guys,’ he stated before Simon reached over and whacked the buzzer – stealing it away from his fellow judge.

While everyone remained in shock, the 60-year-old said: ‘These guys are one of the most original acts we’ve ever had, they have to be in the final, they have to be.’

