simon-cowell-and-david-walliams-clash-over-children-and-climate-change-at-britain’s-got-talent

Simon Cowell and David Walliams had a heated spat during the first round of auditions for Britain’s Got Talent yesterday over their children’s names.

The two judges are renowned for their on-air jests and it’s all been kicking off as Simon, David, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon saw a rotation of variety acts perform at The London Palladium.

This time, Simon hit a nerve when he got David’s son confused with his dog, referring to Alfred – the boy he shares with supermodel ex-wife Lara Stone – as Bertie, which is actually the name of the Little Britain star’s pooch.

‘Bertie is my dog,’ the comic snapped. ‘I would expect you to know the name of my son. If you bothered to send a card or a present …’

Although, Simon reminded the 48-year-old: ‘You called Eric Squiddly once, if you remember?’

According to The Sun, the duo also clashed over climate change after a children’s choir performed a song highlighting global warming and urging audiences to save trees.

Simon tried to rinse David for taking a helicopter to work only to be reminded that with his lavish holidays and living between the US and the UK his carbon footprint isn’t anything to brag about.

‘I have seen a picture of you on a jet ski,’ David teased. ‘You flew here today by private jet and you are ten minutes away by car.’

On a lighter note, Amanda shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself looking fly af from the BGT auditions yesterday and we couldn’t stan harder.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV later this year.





