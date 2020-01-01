simon-coveney-urges-‘new-beginning’-as-stormont-talks-set-to-resume

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has called for a “new beginning” as talks to restore power-sharing resume tomorrow at Stormont.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said her party aimed to secure a “fair and balanced” deal.

The parties have just 11 days to reach a compromise. Secretary of State Julian Smith has warned that he will call a fresh Assembly election if an agreement hasn’t been brokered by then.

Mr Smith will hold bilateral meetings with the parties before a round-table discussion at Stormont House.

Mr Coveney yesterday urged Northern Ireland politicians to show leadership and generosity in the negotiations.

He said the new year offered a chance for a fresh beginning and he urged all sides not to disappoint the public again. The dialogue had been paused for the Christmas holidays.

The Tanaiste held pre-talks with Mr Smith yesterday.