🔥Silverstone confident British Grand Prix will go ahead as bosses hold talks over hosting multiple races🔥

Silverstone are in talks with Formula One bosses about the prospect of hosting more than one grand prix this season.

With seven of the opening eight races of 2020 already on hold and the Monaco Grand Prix cancelled entirely, the F1 British Grand Prix is in the next series of races under threat.

The race is scheduled to take place on the weekend of July 17-19, although there are proposals to condense race weekends to two days to ensure all the remaining grands prix will take place.

However, following the cancellation of Wimbledon on Wednesday and Euro 2020 being rescheduled for 2021, there are calls for the British Grand Prix to be postponed too, with organisers revealing they will make a decision by the end of April.

But Silverstone are confident that even if they have to shift from the original date, the race can go ahead and could amount to more than one on the calendar.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle told Sky Sports: “The majority of the teams are within a stone’s throw of the circuit, so operationally it would be pretty straightforward.

He added: “We’re not like a street circuit, we’ve got fixed set-up and infrastructure and we’ve also got an incredibly experienced team, we know what we’re doing.

“We can allow ourselves the month of April to make a decision which is sufficient for Formula 1 I hope to get their plans together.”