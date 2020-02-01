Silentnight is selling a split 'hot and cold' duvet to end bedtime arguments

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

For many couples the argument over who’s too hot and who’s too cold in bed, and the sleepless nights this can lead to, will be all too familiar.

If this sounds like you and your partner, you’ll be pleased to know that Silentnight has introduced a clever duvet which features both a “warm side” and “cold side” – and it could just signal the end to all those uncomfortable late night squabbles.

The ‘Yours and Mine’ duvet has been created featuring one half with a higher tog count and than the other to keep everyone happy. It comes in a double and king-size and there’s one for each season, too. The winter duvet (13.5 tog with 10.5 tog) duvet starts at £40, while the summer (7.5tog with 4.5tog) starts at £30.

And it’s already proving to be a hit with both couples and singletons.

The new Yours and Mine duvet has a hot and cold side (Silentnight)



One satisfied customer said: “I often find myself pulling the duvet over to the warmer side during the night as the temperature drops. Very happy with the duvet.”

Another review said: “This product was just what we had been looking for, no more sleepless nights.”

If you’re in need of a good night’s sleep with no quarrels, you can find the ‘Yours and Mine’ duvet in Argos stores, and online here.