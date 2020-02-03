Siegfried review: Wagner's glory in half measures

Going Out in London Discover

“The main point of interest is the music itself,” says Vladimir Jurowski of Wagner’s Ring. Well, he would, wouldn’t he? He’s conducting a “semi-staged” cycle due for completion at the Southbank Centre in 2021.

For Wagner himself the score and the beauty of the vocal performances were not the main business. It was the theatrical dimension that brought it alive and that aspect is woefully lacking in this inept (uncredited) demi-semi-staging.

Evgeny Nikitin’s Wanderer was kitted out comically in a hooded cagoule, and vocally too he was inadequate to the grandeur of his music. The delivery of Torsten Kerl’s Siegfried was likewise occluded and technically compromised, with the ironic result that both were literally dwarfed by the Mime of Adrian Thompson, who projected his part with enough animation for an army of Nibelungs. Fine contributions too from Elena Pankratova as Brünnhilde, Robert Hayward as Alberich and Brindley Sherratt as Fafner.

The project’s indisputable strength lies in Jurowski’s masterly unfolding of the score, alert to the evolving dramatic situation and superbly played by the LPO.

One looks forward to the completion of the cycle, which is strongly cast, but the feeble presentation of the drama needs to be urgently addressed.

The best opera and classical to see in 2020

Royal Festival Hall

SE1 8XX