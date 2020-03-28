Sidharth Shukla's quarantine SECRET REVEALED

Contents
Covid19home quarantineSidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla is making his home quarantine time a positive one
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in a fun must watch video documents his days of quarantine at home!
From chopping vegetables to mopping and cleaning, Sidharth is doing it all to make the most of his days at home in a productive manner!
Have a look at how Sidharth too is making his home quarantine time a positive one!
