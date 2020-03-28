Sidharth Shukla is making his home quarantine time a positive one

Sidharth Shukla's quarantine SECRET REVEALED

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla in a fun must watch video documents his days of quarantine at home!

From chopping vegetables to mopping and cleaning, Sidharth is doing it all to make the most of his days at home in a productive manner!

Have a look at how Sidharth too is making his home quarantine time a positive one!

Days Of Quarantine! . . Click the link in my bio to watch the full video! . #QuarantineLife #HouseholdChores

