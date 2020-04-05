sidharth-shukla-wishes-speedy-recovery-to-covid-19-positive-fan-from-pakistan;-wins-the-internet!

|

Updated: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 18: 56 [IST]

Sidharth Shukla has amassed a huge fan following thanks to his stint on Bigg Boss 13. Post winning the show, he wowed his legion of ardent fans by starring in a music video with Shehnaz Gill. And now, a kind and thoughtful gesture of the Dil Se Dil Tak star has bowled over everyone on the internet, including his detractors. Netizens have been hailing the actor on social media after he recently sent his prayers to a COVID-19 positive fan from Pakistan. The fan had tweeted about contracting the deadly virus with her favourite actor Sidharth Shukla. She wrote, “I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers. If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that I Joined twitter just for @sidharth_shukla and I will always adore him… #WeLoveSidharth #SidharthShukla #ProudSidheat” Sidharth was quick to acknowledge his fan’s request and replied, “Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you… but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you …maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone… will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong.” (sic) Sidharth’s sweet gesture received a ton of praise. The post was eventually inundated with a huge number of comments, likes, and retweets. Check out the Twitter exchange below: Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you… but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you …maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone… will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong 😊

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 4, 2020 Meanwhile, as the entire nation is shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, when asked how he is dealing with self- isolation, Sidharth had stated, "I have been at home with family. When locked in the Bigg Boss house we were locked up with strangers but this time around it's with loved ones. It's great catching up on conversations, helping out mom in the kitchen and catching up on shows together. I am staying indoors and we are making sure we are maintaining proper hygiene and keeping our immunity up."