sidharth-shukla-&-shehnaz-gill’s-bhula-dunga-music-video-out!-it’s-a-treat-for-sidnaaz-fans

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 13: 00 [IST]

The wait is over! Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s much-awaited music video ‘Bhula Dunga’ is finally out! The melodious romantic track is crooned and composed by Darshan Raval, and lyrics is penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. In the song, the heartbroken lover (Sid) reminisces all the sweet moments shared with Sana. Sid and Sana, indeed look cute together and this song is a treat for SidNaaz fans. Fans loved the couple’s chemistry, especially Sid’s acting, and are already trending the song on Twitter with the hashtag ‘SidsBhulaDungaLaunch’. Take a look at a few comments from YouTube and Twitter. @wingsoffly & @BluntIndianGirl @wingsoffly: ACTING, EXPRESSIONS, TOTAL CLASS. Well done @Sidharth_Shukla 🙂 #SidsBhulaDungaLaunch. @BluntIndianGirl: Go and Watch it! Another masterpiece by @sidharth_shukla And mesmerising voice of @DarshanRavalDZ @SidNaazWALL & @pankajnainakwal @SidNaazWALL: #SidNaaz chemistry, Sid’s & Sana’s love is real. We can see that on the video @pankajnainakwal: The chemistry is just amazing and the lyrics FireFire True love hurts badly ❤❤ Everyone go and watch #BhulaDunga #SidharthShukla #ShehnazGill #SidNaaz♥ Navya & Sejal @NavyaYa49702599: Go nd watch.. #BhulaDunga song.. Song is superb.. Nd #SidNaaz chemistry is hot.. Dono aag lga di.. @Sejal_p1: GUYS #SidNaaz on screen chemistry is AMAZING TOO… MAZA AA GAYA DEKH KAR #ChartBusterBhulaDunga #ShehnaazInBhulaDunga #BhulaDunga #ShehnaazGill Sahil & Aastha Khan Sahil: Sid and naaz together, going to break all records ,100m soon. AASTHA CHANDRAKAR: Such a cute chemistry!!this song took my heart mahn!! Shivani & Mehak Shivani shivi: Hayee….. Got goosebumps while watching ….. Really undeniable chemistry Mehak Kaur:Chemistry is so amazing..nd no overreacting ..sidnaaz is so amazing nd punit nd darshan..just amazing yrr. (Social media posts are not edited)