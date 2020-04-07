sidharth-malhotra,-tara-sutaria-reunite-for-new-version-of-sonam-kapoor’s-masakali,-teaser-out-now

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 16: 46 [IST]

Actress Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram page and confirmed starring in a new music video, Masakali, by sharing the first look poster of the song. The poster read Masakali 2.0, which was originally composed by AR Rahman for Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's film, Delhi 6. The new version of the 2009 classic song is set to feature Tara Sutaria and Sidhartha Malhotra, who were last seen together in Milap Zaveri's revenge drama, Marjaavaan. While sharing the poster, Tara had written, "This lockdown, let love take over your feed and playlist! #Masakali2 releasing on April 8! ❤️? @sidmalhotra". The poster shows Tara Sutaria with her hand on Sidharth's shoulder with the two exchanging smiles. She later added another post and shared the 15 seconds teaser and wrote, "Back with my Raghu and this time being his Masakali! ✨ Teaser out now #Masakali2 " Sidharth, on the other hand, had taken to his Instagram story and shared that the teaser will be out today. While sharing the teaser he wrote, "stay indoors and enjoy some fun moments with your loved ones!! Here's Sharing the teaser of Masakali 2". The small clip shows the duo can be seen romancing each other in a lavish room. According to reports, the 2.0 version of the song is also composed by AR Rahman but is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. Lyrics are penned by Prasoon Joshi and the song is being presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-series. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 alongside Disha Patani, John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sidharth Malhotra has several upcoming projects including, Thadam Hindi remake, Shershaah and Aashiqui 3 with Alia Bhatt.