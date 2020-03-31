sidecar-content-accelerator-names-evan-shames-vp-development

Former STX Entertainment executive Evan Shames has joined Fox Entertainment’s SideCar Content Accelerator as Vice President, Development. The move, which is effective immediately, comes as SideCar ramps up development and continues to expand its content output. Based in Los Angeles, Shames will report to Hend Baghdady, EVP of Development and Production, SideCar Content Accelerator.

In his new role, Shames will be heading up the development and production of content that SideCar provides to all platforms, spanning broadcast, cable and streaming. He joins SideCar’s executive leadership, including Gail Berman, Chairperson; Susan Lierle, Senior Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs; Jeff Nemon, Senior Vice President of Drama Development; Matthew Chadwick, Vice President of Alternative Programming and Production; and Eduardo Lopez-Mendez, Manager of Business and Legal Affairs.

Current SideCar projects include the short-form musical comedy series Royalties, starring, executive-produced and written by Darren Criss, that will premiere June 1 on Quibi; and Fox’s drama pilot, Untitled Film Reenactment, which SideCar is producing in partnership with Amblin TV, Warner Bros. Television and Lauren Shuler Donner and Richard Donner.

“I’ve long admired Evan’s work and have held the content he’s been associated with in high regard. His strong relationships throughout the business, sharp creative eye and experience working in new and emerging platforms will play an important role for SideCar as we ramp up development of projects for Fox Entertainment and third parties,” said Baghdady.

Prior to joining SideCar, Shames was Vice President, Original Development for STX Entertainment, where he served as the head of development for the company’s virtual reality arm, STX Surreal. Among the titles Shames oversaw was Robert Rodriguez’s VR feature film, The Limit, which was available via Oculus, Google Daydream and PlayStation.

From 2013 to 2017, Shames was a writer/producer on a number of animated comedies for Adult Swim, Comedy Central, YouTube and Crackle, including Brickleberry, Mr. Pickles and SuperMansion.

Prior to that, he was Director of Animation for 20th Century Fox Television, where he was the creative executive in charge of developing new animated comedies and overseeing current series, both broadcast and cable, including the Emmy-winning Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons and The Cleveland Show.

Earlier in his career, Shames was with MTV, as a producer in comedy development, responsible for the development and production of live-action scripted, animated and unscripted comedy, including The Awesomes for Hulu; and Money from Strangers, for MTV. Shames began his career at The Artists Group, before joining Zucker/Netter Productions.