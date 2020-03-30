Siddharth Nigam or Darsheel Safary: Who packs a punch with Avneet Kaur?

Avneet Kaur is the gorgeous star who has climbed up the popularity charts with her amazing work profile as an actor and as the TikTok star.

She looks good and has great onscreen chemistry to boast of with Siddharth Nigam her co-actor from Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. They are seen regularly in music videos and videos on TikTok too.

However, all would remember that Avneet had a sizzling chemistry going with the Taare Zameen Par artist Darsheel Safary on the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa many years back. The two of them were young in age and Avneet really looked cute as the teenager girl dancing to glory with Darsheel.

Now, here is the million-dollar question – Do you like to see Avneet with Siddharth Nigam or Darsheel Safary?

