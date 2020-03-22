We as a whole realize that denim holds an exceptional spot inside the Fashion structure business. At first, made as workwear, this solid surface has been changed into essential regular wear consistently and turns into a storage room staple.

We recently spotted Siddharth in his denim, and we are loving it already!

Wonder, who he is?

Siddharth Nigam, the youthful attractive, man to be, 19 years of age, is giving genuine rivalry to the current stars on the online life stage. Siddharth has made progress at an exceptionally youthful age, he has imparted the screen to Aamir khan, in Dhoom 3, he is presently depicting the job of Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga from 2018 to 2020.



Siddharth has as of late joined TikTok, he is becoming showbiz royalty in there also, his eyes are incredible. He has earned 6.2 million devotees on TikTok up to this point. His fans love him and young ladies go completely devotee about him! His Insta handle is incredible, he has earned 3.8 million supporters on Instagram. His style and design remainder are totally exemplary.

We have lined up some of his pictures in his denim, check and let us know!