Siddharth Malhotra Turns Down Mohit Suri for Ek Villain Sequel

Ek Villain the 2014 hit which featured Sidharth Malhotra as a reformed criminal avenging his beloved’s murder, is all set to get a sequel. The film was one of the few hits in Malhotra’s career and definitely gave his career a much-needed boost.

It, therefore, comes as a surprise to know Malhotra has turned down director Mohit Suri’s offer to do Ek Villain 2.

“Perhaps Sid knew the villain would again walk away with all the praise. It happened with Ritesh Deshmukh who played the villain in Ek Villain,” says an informed source.

In Ek Villain 2 John Abraham has been signed to play the villain. Sources say Siddharth wanted to play the villain this time. When director Mohit Suri declined to entertain Malhotra’s wish he opted out making way for Aditya Roy Kapur who has just delivered a hit Malang with director Mohit Suri.

One hopes this incident won’t shower Siddharth Malhotra’s relations with Mohit Surti irreparably and that they will soon be working together again.