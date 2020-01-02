siddhant-chaturvedi’s-sarcastic-reply-to-ananya-panday’s-idea-of-nepotism

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi

In an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, the Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday shared her views on nepotism following which she was heavily trolled by netizens. Meanwhile, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s taking a jibe at Ananya will leave you in splits.

Ananya Panday daughter of actor Chunky Panday was one amongst the newcomer’s roundtable hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand where she said, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Ananya also went on explaining how her father and actor Chunky Panday did not congratulate her before her debut film ‘Student Of The Year 2’ released. She also said that she doesn’t take anything too seriously because she has seen her dad go through so many things. She overcompensates sometimes because she is scared that people may say she is taking things too lightly. She is just happy to have this chance.

PR Handout

MC Sher throws sarcasm at Ananya

To this, the Gully Boy actor who is known best for his character as MC Sher was seen throwing sarcasm at the actress he said, “The difference is ‘jahaan humare Sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams get fulfilled).”

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. He was immensely appreciated for his acting and performance as MC Sher in the film. In fact, many feel that the actor even overshadowed Ranveer Singh at times in the film.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of The Year 2’ that was majorly trolled by the audience, the actress was last seen in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.