siddhant-chaturvedi-on-his-nepotism-jibe-to-ananya-panday:-it-wasn’t-meant-to-be-taken-like-that

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 18: 31 [IST]

Ananya Panday made headlines a few months back when her now infamous comments on nepotism went viral. Speaking during Rajeev Masand's Roundtable conversation, Ananya had alluded that her struggles as a star kid have been things like her father Chunky Panday never having been on Koffee With Karan, or in a Dharma film and so on. Siddhant Chaturvedi's reply to Ananya won the internet when he said, "Where the dreams of star kids end, the dreams of the rest of us begin." Many lauded him for calling out Ananya's perceived privilege, but the Gully Boy actor recently clarified that his remark was not meant to snide Ananya. Speaking to IANS, Siddhant said, "It was a topic of nepotism and I was the last one to speak. It so happened that she spoke before me." "And I just concluded so it was a conclusive statement. If you actually think about that line, it only implies the start-point and end point of the struggle. I guess, internet made a thing out of it. They made memes and edited it to make it look like I've got a thug life. But it was not meant to be taken like that," he added. Siddhant and Ananya both made their debuts in 2019. Ananya entered Bollywood with a bang with Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Siddhant too made a smashing debut with the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy. In terms of work, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli, a film which is being directed by Maqbool Khan , co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant's next is going to be Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Sharvari Wagh.