sickened-lawyer-flees-court-in-distress-after-hearing-how-pedophile-raped-girl,-10,

An attorney had to flee a courtroom after listening to graphic details of a pedophile’s rapes of a 10 year-old girl.

Bryan Mathieu’s attacks on the girl and another child aged eight were so horrific prosecutor Amy Manchester also had to compose herself before sharing the facts of the case.

Mathieu, 29, was jailed for between 20 and 50 years in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday over the assaults which began in April 2018 and lasted for about a year.

He knew both of his victims, with both girls turning up to face the pedophile in court and watch as he was jailed.

Mathieu was also jailed for manufacturing child sex abuse images, although investigators declined to say whether the two girls he abused also appeared in those images.

The abuse, which took place in the pedophile’s apartment, finally ended when one of Matieu’s victims told a school worker what was happening to them.

Mathieu struck a plea bargain which saw him admit several felony child sex assaults, WMUR reported.

The terms of his deal order him to serve between 25 and 50 years in prison, with five years deducted from his sentence if he successfully completes sex offender counselling.

He must register as a sex offender after he is freed, and will be banned from contact with his victims or anyone under the ageof 16.

Forensic interviewer Amy Lynn Sullivan commented on the insidious nature of Mathieu’s grooming, saying: ‘It really illustrates how quickly innocence can be taken and how loyal people can be to their offenders.

‘The police are commended, the prosecutors are commended, but in this situation, the victims did the work, and their bravery and willingness to come in and tell us what happened cannot be underestimated