sick-chicago-man-describes-difficulties-getting-covid-19-test

by: Dana Rebik

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 / 09: 55 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 19, 2020 / 09: 55 PM CDT

CHICAGO – A Chicago man is speaking out after he said it was difficult to get tested for COVID-19, despite being sick and recently coming into contact with a hot spot.

Alex Cabot said his friends recently came back from Winter Park Festival in Miami, one of the biggest parties of the year in the LGBTQ community. The weeklong event that raises thousands of dollars per year recently had a COVID-19 outbreak.

A doctor from Boston and at least three of his friends from around the country have tested positive since going to the festival.

“To be told even though I’m HIV positive ‘I’m not immunocompromised to get a test is absolutely ridiculous,” Cabot said.

Cabot has been sick since Sunday. He called his primary care doctor and then the COVID-19 hotline in Illinois.

He said he was put on hold for three hours and that he could get a call back. But he never did.

“I woke up this morning feeling worse and more feverish than I did before, so I called the hotline back again and was told to go to the ER,” Cabot said.

Doctors at Illinois Masonic performed a chest x-ray and bloodwork, but Cabot said they would not test him for COVID-19.

Cabot later called his primary care doctor back, who agreed to test him, and he’s awaiting the results.

So far, state officials said they have tested 3,151 people in Illinois.