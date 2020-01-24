sicilian-orange,-olive-and-radicchio-salad-with-grilled-chicken

If winter is getting you down, and you’ve eaten too much heavy northern European food, you may welcome this splash of brightness and colour in your diet.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 30 minutes marinating | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

4 or 8 boneless chicken thighs

50ml, plus 1 tbsp, extra virgin olive oil

4 blood or navel oranges

1 large radicchio, any kind

1 bulb of fennel, finely sliced (I use a mandoline)

1 large red onion, very thinly sliced

20 stoneless black olives

12 basil leaves

15ml red wine vinegar

METHOD