sia-reveals-she’s-adopted-a-son-while-confessing-she-has-the-hots-for-diplo

Sia revealed she has adopted a son in a new interview, that saw her confess she has the hots for her close pal Diplo.

Sia and pal Diplo are no strangers to working together and it seems all that time in the studio has got the Chandelier singer lusting after her DJ pal.

But while her comments about Diplo may have left us all a little hot under the collar, it wasn’t enough to deter us from Sia’s revelation that she has started a family by adopting a child.

Speaking to GQ, Sia said that now she is a mum, she doesn’t have time for a relationship but would be interested in ‘no strings sex’ with Major Lazer producer Diplo, who she worked with, alongside Labrinth, on 2019 release LSD.

The 44-year-old said: ‘Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex, so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship – because [Diplo is] super duper hot.

‘This year I wrote him a text and I said, “Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life, and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship. If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.”‘

Girl knows what she wants.

While Sia explained she has adopted a son, she didn’t share any more details about her child.

It’s not the first time Sia, who is famous for wearing outlandish wigs that cover her face, has spoken about adoption, as the vocal talent had offered to adopt a 16-year-old boy in May last year – after watching a HBO documentary called Foster.

Aspiring rapper Dasani featured in the doc, which follows foster care in Los Angeles. He witnessed his mother’s murder at the age of four at the hands of her partner, and has since been ‘bouncing’ between foster homes.

Australian singer-songwriter Sia was clearly affected by what she saw and reached out to the young boy on Twitter.

She tweeted: ‘Hey dasani from “FOSTER” on @hbo! I’d like to adopt you we’re just trying to find you and get my house check done etc. but I want you to know you will have a home with me’.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island episode 2 recap: Twins Jess and Eve Gale steal boys ahead of first dumping

MORE: Christie Brinkley champions body positivity movement as she shares an old bikini pic from 1977 that ’caused a stir’





