shylock-movie-review:-mammootty’s-action-flick-is-cliched,-but-classy-due-to-megastar’s-screen-presence

After months of anxious wait, the most awaited Malayalam movie of the year ‘Shylock’ hit the theatres on January 23, 2019. As the teasers and trailers indicated, the film is nothing but a clean commercial entertainer, and Ajay Vasudev, who directed the movie has once again succeeded to exploit the star power of Mammootty to the fullest.

As per recent reports from theatres, the film is apparently receiving mixed to positive reviews from audiences, and everybody is praising Mammootty for his electrifying performance on screen as the daring money lender.

Shylock: The story of a money lender

Boss is a moneylender who lends money to producers in the film industry. Once Boss lends money to a Malayalam producer Prathapa Varma played by Kalabhavan Shajon. Shajon does not repay the money. How the ruthless moneylender gets back his money forms the first half.

The second half of the movie is loaded with umpteen numbers of action sequences, and mass moments. Even though the sequences were much of a cliche and had a resemblance of pettah, Mammootty’s screen presence and energy level was fabulous.

Positives of Shylock

Even at the age of 68, Mammootty was simply awesome. Boss was like a universal boss of style and vengeance throughout the movie.

Good storyline.

Songs and choreography were perfect.

Background score composed by Gopi Sundar was terrific.

Negatives of Shylock

The screenplay was not executed properly.

Second half of the movie was loaded with several cliched sequences.

The story was predictable.

Final Verdict

Shylock cannot be considered as a real gem of a film like ‘Amen’ and ‘Kumbalangi Nights’. As the teaser and trailer indicated, this film is a complete mass masala entertainer that celebrates the stardom of Mammootty. If you are a Mammootty fan who loves to entertain a couple of hours, then book the tickets for this movie without any hesitation.