shweta-basu-prasad-‘divorced’-from-rohit-mittal-before-their-first-anniversary

Shweta Basu Prasad with Rohit MittalInstagram/rohitmittal2607

Shweta Basu Prasad and her husband Rohit Mittal announced their separation just a few days ago before completing their first anniversary. The Makdee actress got married to filmmaker Rohit Mittal in December 2018 at a plush hotel in Mumbai. As per a report in Spotboye, the actress and Mittal have filed for a divorce. Not only that, but she also spoke at length about their relationship post-separation.

Talking about her separation Shweta Basu Prasad told the portal, “Yes, we have filed for a legal separation.” The Makdee actress went on to reveal that they decided to be friends rather than husband and wife. “Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. He has always been very supportive of my acting career and I am his fan, he is a wonderful filmmaker and I hope we work together someday. We had 5 years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship, we just decided to end the marriage and remain, friends, that’s it.”

Shweta Basu Prasad and her boyfriend Rohit Mittal at pre-wedding festivitiesTwitter

Talking about her life after divorce Shweta revealed that she is not liking the idea of being in love again. She said, “not looking for love.” She further went on to add saying, “Of course I am not closed to the idea of falling in love again but right now my only focus is my career and my work. Love happens organically great if it doesn’t happen then no problem. Not looking for it.”

On the work front, Shweta was last seen in the Tashkent Files. As per the reports, Shweta has five projects lined up for release this year. She will be seen in an OTT platform film opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui called, Serious Men. It will be helmed by Sudhir Mishra. Next, Shweta has a film with Divyendu Sharma set in the 1970s era called, Shukranu. It is based on the lines of emergency.