shriya-saran-nominates-allu-arjun-to-take-up-the-bartan-saaf-karo-challenge!

|

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 10: 54 [IST]

Almost everyone is in their homes, and are indeed spending some quality time with their families amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Taking a look at the entertainment realm, the celebrities are spending more time on social media to interact with their fans through tasks and challenges. Of lately, South Diva Shriya Saran has joined the squad, but with a new challenge. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring herself and her husband, Andrei Koscheev, wherein the latter was seen washing dishes. Further, Shriya challenged Stylish Star Allu Arjun, Tamil actor Arya and others for the Bartan saaf karo challenge. In the video, she said, “You know why I married my husband? Because.. I hate doing dishes..So let’s challenge all the married men, how they help their beautiful wives in this tough time and I am going to nominate few of my friends and you guys post a video of your husband helping.” The actress was all smiles and was also seen giving a pecking to her husband at the end of the video. Shriya Saran, who is currently in Barcelona, had tied the knot with tennis player and entrepreneur, Andrei in 2018. The actress usually shares videos of her and Andrei on social media. Recently she had shared a video of the duo dancing on their balcony which absolutely amazed the netizens. Interestingly, she even made her debut on TikTok lately. Talking about films, it is rumoured that she might play the female lead in a yet-to-be-titled Boyapati Srinu film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. Did Allu Arjun Just Escape A Big Trouble Before Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?