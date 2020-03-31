‘shrill’-renewed-for-season-3-by-hulu

Hulu has renewed praised comedy series Shrill for a third season, Deadline has confirmed. The streaming platform has ordered eight episodes, the same as season 2.

Starring Aidy Bryant, Shrill was developed by Bryant, showrunner Alexandra Rushfield and Lindy West and inspired by West’s book Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman.

Season one followed Annie (Bryant), a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie tried to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss. After facing her demons — her mom, her boss and, of course, her online troll — Annie started season two feeling pretty good with boyfriend Ryan by her side. That is, until she realized that hastily quitting her job and jumping into a relationship with someone who is, well, a little less career-focused may not have been the best idea. While Annie learned it’s not easy to get what she always imagined she’d want, she found that she is no longer the doormat she once was — and she’s just getting started.

Season 2 also starred Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, John Cameron Mitchell, Ian Owens, and Patti Harrison.

The series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Elizabeth Banks, Bryant, Rushfield, West, Max Handelman, and Andrew Singer.

Shrill is produced by Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution is the global distributor.

Variety was first to report on the renewal.