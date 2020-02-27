shreyas-iyer-smashes-maiden-hundred-in-1st-odi-against-new-zealand

Shreyas Iyer scored 11 boundaries and a six to complete hundred off 101 balls. © AFP

Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden century for India during the first One-day International of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Seddon Park on Wednesday. He smashed 11 boundaries and a six to reach the magical triple figure off 101 balls. The 25-year-old Mumbai batsman was later dismissed by Tim Southee for 103 runs. Shreyas Iyer capitalised on a brilliant start and established a 136-run partnership with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket. After completing a 5-0 clean sweep in the T20 Internationals, India were asked to bat in the ODI series opener in Hamilton.India rode on Iyer’s century, Rahul’s unbeaten knock of 88, captain Virat Kohli’s half-century and late fireworks by Kedar Jadhav to post a mammoth 347/4 in 50 overs.Iyer had scored 153 runs runs in five T20Is against New Zealand, including a half-century in the opening match.Earlier, openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal made debuts in the ODI cricket but they were sent back to pavilion inside nine overs. Shaw scored 20, while Agarwal contributed with 32 runs including six boundaries.Fast bowler Tim Southee, who captained New Zealand in last two T20Is against India, claimed two wickets in the 1st ODI, but conceded 85 runs in his quota of 10 overs.Colin de Grandhomme and Ish Sodhi claimed a wicket each for New Zealand.New Zealand are playing their first ODI match since their World Cup 2019 final loss to England at Lord’s.