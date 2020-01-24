shrewsbury-town-vs-liverpool,-fa-cup-fourth-round:-what-time-is-kick-off,-what-tv-channel-is-it-on-and-what-is-our-prediction?

What is it?

Why, it’s the FA Cup fourth-round tie between League One strugglers Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool, the European and world club champions.

When is it?

It’s this Sunday, so January 26, 2020.

What time is kick-off?

5.00pm (GMT).

What TV channel is it on?

The match is live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 4: 30pm. BBC iPlayer will also be showing the game.

What is the team news?

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts has a full squad to pick from for their glamour tie with Liverpool. Ricketts must decide whether to give either of his January signings a debut in the televised fixture.

Blackburn defender Sam Hart, who has joined on loan for the rest of the season, was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Fleetwood.

On Monday Ricketts brought in ex-Bolton midfielder Josh Vela on a two-and-a-half year deal after he was released by Hibernian.

Shrewsbury Town possible starting XI: O’Leary; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre; Love, Norburn, Laurent, Golbourne; Whalley, Lang, Edwards.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will rest most of his first-team players for the trip to Shropshire. He is likely, however, to play centre-backs Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip – recently returned from injury – Adam Lallana, if he recovers from illness, Fabinho and Divock Origi.

Naby Keïtacould also be in line for a comeback after almost a month out with a groin problem after he returned to training.

However, fellow midfielders James Milner (hamstring) and Xherdan Shaqiri (knock) are unavailable.

Liverpool possible starting XI: Adrian; Williams, Matip, Van der Berg, Larouci; Fabinho, Jones, Chirivella; Elliott, Origi, Minamino.

What are they saying?

What are the odds?

Shrewsbury Town to win: 6/1

Draw: 4/1

Liverpool to win: 2/5

What’s our prediction?

Despite Shrewsbury impressing in the previous round against Bristol City, even a rotated Liverpool side will be too strong. Liverpool’s youngsters put a full-strength Everton side to the sword in the previous round so with or without them in the side, Jurgen Klopp’s men should sail to victory.

Result: 1-4