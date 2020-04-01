showtime:-‘black-monday’-&-‘billions’-seasons-split-into-2-by-covid-19-shutdown,-‘the-chi’-premiere-moved-up

Showtime has made more adjustments to its schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which suspended all Hollywood production.

Black Monday and Billions, which were in production on their current/upcoming seasons when the shutdown occurred, will air partial seasons, with the rest of the episodes running at a later date after all production has been completed.

For both the unexpected spring finales will come at a natural point in the story arcs of their seasons. Showtime already two weeks ago moved in to stagger the remaining finished original episodes of Black Monday by shifting its air pattern from two back-to-back new episodes premiering a week to one, beginning March 22, continuing through Sunday, April 12. The April 12 Episode 6 of Black Monday will be the last of the current batch.

Billions will still premiere its fifth season on May 3 as planned but will air seven episodes before going on hiatus.

The entire season of Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels has been finished and will begin airing April 26 as scheduled.

With Billions‘ run cut short, Showtime has summoned up drama The Chi to help fill the void. The Chi’s third season, originally scheduled to premiere July 5, has been moved up to June 21. The series also has a complete season in the can.

Two weeks ago, Showtime also postponed the premieres of the docuseries Outcry (originally scheduled for April 3) and Love Fraud (originally scheduled for Friday, May 8) for later in 2020 (exact date TBD).