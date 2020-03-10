Show Your Database Skills with Microsoft 70-463 Exam via Practice Tests

The IT certificates have become a deciding factor in today’s job market. If there are two candidates with similar set of skills but one is certified and the other isn’t, there is a higher chance that the company will want to hire the first applicant. This is because having a credential shows your commitment and also validates the skills that you possess. Therefore, it will be easier for any organization to trust you. Getting certified is an important decision, and you need to be very careful when you are choosing a vendor.

If you go online and do a quick search, you will learn that there are a lot of certification vendors waiting for you. But you need to choose the one based on your requirements and needs. So if you are someone who is interested in SQL and databases, you should think about choosing Microsoft as your vendor. It has one of the best certification programs in the world, and MCSA: SQL Server 2012/2014 is among the most popular credentials. If you want to earn it, you will need to pass three exams: 70-461, MD-101 , and 70-463. Here, we are going to focus on the latter.

If you are thinking about getting a certain credential, one of the main questions that you need to ask yourself is whether you need it or not. If you try to get one that gives you no value, then it will be a total waste of your time. When you are going to become a certified professional, you need to choose a certificate that will help you in your career and improve your skills.

The same is the case with Microsoft 70-463. First of all, we need to mention that it is intended for those individuals who have some experience working as Database Administrators or Experts. Without some hands-on experience in the field, it will be quite difficult for you to pass this certification test. A lot of the questions and answers will be based on your experience. So, if you want to perform well on the exam, make sure that you have the necessary expertise.On the other hand, it is important to mention that this is the third test that you will have to take. This means that theoretically, by the time you sit for Microsoft 70-463, you should already have high results in Microsoft 70-461 and Microsoft 70-462 in order to be eligible for the last step of the certification program. All the criteria that we covered guarantee you an excellent knowledge base.

Some basic information about Microsoft 70-463 exam format

Microsoft has a huge reputation in the tech industry and that is why it’s credentials are so highly rated. Nowadays, if you have a Microsoft certificate under your belt,your future or current employer will not doubt your skills. This is because everyone knows that getting a certification from this vendor isn’t a piece of cake and only those who are able to obtain it really know something.

Something that a lot of people don’t like about the Microsoft Certification program is that it does not tell much about its exams. The same is the case with Microsoft 70-463, the only information we have is that this testlasts120 minutes, and at this time the candidates will have to answer around 40 to 60 questions. And, of course, there is a list of certain topics that should be mastered to pass the exam successfully. You can check this information on the official site.

Preparation phase for Microsoft 70-463 exam

If you have made up your mind and want to take Microsoft 70-463, you need to get serious. One of the best things about any certification test of this vendor is that study materials(free and paid) are easily available. The company itself provides official resources that may be enough for you to study for the exam and understand its concepts. However, these materials still lack a few things that you can get from the PrepAway platform. If you visit this website, you can find great study bundles for numerous certification tests. So if you purchase the one for Microsoft 70-463, you will get access to video tutorials, study guides, and, most importantly, practice questions. If you ask someone who has recently taken any exam, they will tell you about the importance of this kind of preparation. Most of these questions in this bundle have been collected from past papers or have been prepared by the IT experts. So, they can help you understand what type of questions you can expect in Microsoft 70-463.

If you want to score the best result, you should try to answer as many practice questions as you possibly can. By answering them and then checking your answers, you can understand where exactly you stand. You can then study for the exam objectives again if you have time, and this is definitely why you should start preparing for Microsoft 70-463 as early as possible.

Conclusion

These were some of the main things that you need to know about Microsoft 70-463. Today, a lot of companies use SQL Server and they are highly dependent on it. If something goes wrong, it can potentially result in huge losses. This is the reason why all these organizations want to hire the capable specialists to handle these servers.This is the job of these individuals to make sure that SQL Server keeps on working the way it should and to fix any anomaly if it arises. This is the kind of job where the IT firms mostly look for the certified professionals to fill the position because there is a lot at stack. Therefore, if you have any Microsoft credential, it will increase your chances of landing a decent job.