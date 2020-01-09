should-we-reconsider-buying-a-honda-hr-v?

Q. I have noticed that you frequently recommend the Honda HR-V. My wife and I test drove it when it was first marketed and decided not to buy it for a number of reasons, primarily because of severe cowl shake at five to 50 miles per hour. This is a problem that was also noted in several automotive publications. I’m wondering if this problem has now been addressed.

A. I have not driven the 2020 model, and honestly didn’t notice cowl shake in the 2019 model that I road tested. Now of course I only drive the car for about a week — maybe 500 to 600 miles — but the model I drove was fine. Like the CR-V the cabin can get a bit buzzy and the ride a bit harsh on the highway. Overall the ride and handling was secure, and like many small SUVs, I would like to have seen a bit more power from the engine. But overall its flexible interior, typically good resale value, and overall reliability make it an easy vehicle to recommend.