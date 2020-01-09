should-we-reconsider-buying-a-honda-hr-v?

Q. I have noticed that you frequently recommend the Honda HR-V. My wife and I test drove it when it was first marketed and decided not to buy it for a number of reasons, primarily because of severe cowl shake at five to 50 miles per hour. This is a problem that was also noted in several automotive publications. I’m wondering if this problem has now been addressed.
A. I have not driven the 2020 model, and honestly didn’t notice cowl shake in the 2019 model that I road tested. Now of course I only drive the car for about a week — maybe 500 to 600 miles — but the model I drove was fine. Like the CR-V the cabin can get a bit buzzy and the ride a bit harsh on the highway. Overall the ride and handling was secure, and like many small SUVs, I would like to have seen a bit more power from the engine. But overall its flexible interior, typically good resale value, and overall reliability make it an easy vehicle to recommend.
John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE certified master technician. E-mail your car question to jpaul@aaanortheast.com.