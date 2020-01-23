should-the-victoria-derbyshire-show-continue-on-the-bbc?

BBC2’s The Victoria Derbyshire Show is reportedly set to be cancelled, according to BBC News media editor Amol Rajan and journalist Emma Ailes, who works on the show.

Though the BAFTA-winning programme looks set to come off the air, it is possible that it could continue using a different format or platform, as Rajan reported the cancellation is due to financial constraints. He stated, “cost of doing it on linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high.”

1/ The Victoria Derbyshire Show is coming off air. I understand @BBCNews is committed to Victoria the (award-winning) journalism of the show. Cost of doing it on linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high. BBC declined to comment ahead of an announcement next week — Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) January 22, 2020

The weekday programme has been reporting on current affairs since 2015. Media personalities, politicians and fans have expressed their disappointment at its cancellation, with many taking to social media to question the decision.

Opening the show on Thursday, Derbyshire herself seemed to address the reports, saying “We are still here telling your stories and covering the issues that are important to you in your life.

“And do you know what? We don’t give up.”

So it looks like there could be hope for The Victoria Derbyshire Show yet.