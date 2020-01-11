“should-rohingyas-get-citizenship,-not-hindu-refugees?”-asks-minister

Anybody staying in India should chant “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, Giriraj Singh said.

Sambalpur (Odisha):

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday slammed the Congress saying whether the Rohingyas and “Pakistani infiltrators” should get Indian citizenship, and not the Hindu and Sikh refugees from the neighbouring country.

Anybody staying in India should chant “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, the minister for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries said at a meeting to aware people about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“I would like to ask the Congress and the tukde-tukde gang whether Rohingyas, Pakistani infiltrators should be given citizenship? And should Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan be denied citizenship? If they have courage, they should answer in yes or no,” Mr Singh said.

Members of the minority community are being attacked in Pakistan, the minister said.

Mr Singh said the ”tukde tukde gang” is active in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which witnessed violence last week, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to do politics there.

He said Muslims in India need not panic as the Citizenship Act will not snatch away anyone’s citizenship, but those infiltrating into the country would not get it.