Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the greatest Cricketers to ever exist in this sport has quite a remarkable career. The wicketkeeper-batsman has won numerous cups and has won both the ODI and T20 World Cup, apart from that three IPL Championships and Champions League Trophy as well. His Captaincy and cool attitude helped him clinch the most crucial matches. The Captain Cool is probably one of the best wicketkeepers now, credits to his electrifying speed behind the wickets.

His Cool Mind and his strategic instincts have inspired so many cricketers across the globe. Many instances during the matches indicate how vindictive MS Dhoni can be with his choice of field and strategies to match the playstyle of the opponent.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has surely earned his credits and even single-handedly finished games for Indian Team and CSK. As all the good come to end someday.

Indeed, that brings the question that if the 38-year-old yet should get retired. It’s an absolute buzz killer for Mahi Fans. Even after a few complaints from the cricket fans, that Mahi is scoring runs at a very slow pace these days and he is the reason why we lost some games is debatable. But it is completely up to Mahi to decide about his future in the present cricketing world. Will this IPL be his last one?

What do you guys think should he retire from all forms of Cricket now or does he still have that hunger inside of him to strive for trophies?

