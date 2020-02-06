Should Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp prioritise an 'Invincible' season or the FA Cup?

He might not have been present to witness it, but Jurgen Klopp had every reason to love Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

The youngest starting XI in Reds history playing an instantly recognisable brand of football and beating far more experienced opposition in his absence?

There could be no better evidence of the consistency in approach that has helped revitalise this famous club than that.

As he reflected on another memorable moment in a thrilling season, though, Klopp will have no doubt acknowledged that victory had given him a decision to make.

Incredibly, until this term, the German had never gone as far as the fifth round of the world’s oldest cup competition during his Anfield tenure.

That is largely down to team selections that, while not quite as extreme as Tuesday’s, have tended to show where the FA Cup sits on his list of priorities.

However, this campaign appears to be presenting a unique opportunity that may prompt a change in Klopp’s stance.

With Liverpool 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League, the remaining 13 games are no longer about whether the title can be clinched, but rather if it can be done without defeat.

Only two teams in English football history have managed such a feat: Preston North End over 22 games in 1888-89, and Arsenal over 38 in 2003-04.

Yet the glory of an ‘invincible’ season must now be weighed up against the genuine possibility of a treble, given that one of those trophies is all but guaranteed.

And Reds supporters will not need reminding that the only club to ever accomplish the latter are their arch-rivals Manchester United.

How Klopp approaches this particular conundrum is sure to become clearer at the start of March, when Liverpool face a midweek trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup prior to a weekend Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

With a Champions League last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid to follow, the manager is sure to rotate his squad significantly in one of the two preceding fixtures.

If the bulk of the changes come at Stamford Bridge, rather than Anfield, then it is fair to assume that the idea of lifting a golden Premier League trophy is the priority.

But if the changes come against Bournemouth, it will be a clear statement of the Reds’ intent to add a treble to their UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup haul this term.

Klopp would be wise to use the remainder of his winter break to consider a judgement call that could well define how this season is remembered.

