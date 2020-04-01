Shots were fired in the vicinity of 339 Meyran Avenue shortly after midnight Wednesday, according to police and eyewitnesses. The property is located between Louisa and Bates streets on Meyran Avenue.

A City police officer on the scene said one person was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

There was a heavy police presence in the area with caution tape surrounding the property.

City police spokesperson Maurice Matthews II said information about the incident was not immediately available.

The post Shots fired on Meyran Avenue early Wednesday morning appeared first on The Pitt News.