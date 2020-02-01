shots-fired-at-trump-mar-a-lago-resort-as-suv-drives-through-security-checkpoints

The latest headlines in your inbox

Two people have been arrested after police officers opened fire at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Authorities fired shots after a black SUV drove past two security checkpoints at the main entrance to the estate, dubbed the ‘second White House’, in Palm Beach, Florida.

The president was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later on Friday.

The incident took place at around 11.40am at the main entrance to the estate, police said, and the car raced off while being pursued by highway patrol and a police helicopter.

It was located nearby and the two occupants were taken into custody.

There was no immediate information about the two people arrested or whether anyone was injured.

Secret Service personnel have reportedly locked guests inside and told them it could be hours before they can leave.

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Mr Trump became president.