shoppers-say-the-dr.-dennis-gross-peel-pads-have-saved-their-complexions-from-fine-lines-and-dark-marks

You’ve probably heard by now that facial peels are one of the best ways to brighten and smooth your complexion. While the term sounds scary, there’s no actual “peeling” involved (at least, for superficial treatments) — it’s more of a deep exfoliation than sunburn situation. The best part? You don’t have to go anywhere to get it done. There are tons of at-home facial-peel pads on the market, but there’s one in particular that shoppers have been swearing by for the past 20 years: the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel.

The Universal Daily Peel pads are so popular they sell every three seconds. Made with five alpha and beta hydroxy acids, as well as soothing ingredients like green tea and chamomile, the peels target fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, and are safe for sensitive skin. To use, swipe the Step 1 pad on clean, dry skin, wait two minutes, and then repeat with the Step 2 pad. The 30-treatment box retails for $88, but you can also test-drive a mini size with five treatments for just $17.

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

The brand’s Universal pads are great for anyone that has normal to combination skin, but it also makes pads for other skin types, too. If you have dehydrated or very sensitive skin, the Ultra Gentle Daily Peel might be a better option for you, while the Extra Strength Peel works for those with oily and less sensitive skin.

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com; $88; nordstrom.com

Shoppers mention that the pads have “saved their complexion” by reducing tons of skincare concerns from fine lines to dark spots, and call them their “holy grail” product. One customer even said every time she’s tried to stop using the pads, she regrets it.

“When I go through a period of not using them, my skin is dull, breakouts occur, and hello sun damage,” she wrote. “The moment I start using them again, it’s like total skin rehab — brightness returns and I look less like a 36-year-old mombie and more like a well-rested mom who has spa days once a week. A peel a day keeps the dark spots, breakouts, and fine lines away!”

We’re not sure about you, but the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel sounds like the perfect do-it-all treatment for anyone, no matter your skin concern.