shoppers-go-wild-for-smarties-unicorn-mini-eggs-that-are-in-stores-now

Easter may be three months away, but that hasn’t stopped confectioners filling supermarket shelves with Easter goodies.

Yes, as soon as the Christmas stuff was packed away, Easter eggs appeared.

And it appears the Easter Bunny has a rival in the cuteness stakes, as we haven’t seen anything sweeter than these Unicorn Edition Smarties Mini Eggs.

Unicorn Edition Smarties Mini Eggs are at the top of our Easter shopping list (Credit: GB Gifts)

In a pretty pink and purple packet adorned with the mythical creature, the sharing bag features pink and blue eggs sitting on a bird’s nest.

They’ve been spotted in store at Asda, and to say chocoholics are excited is an understatement.

“Where did you find these?!” one Smarties fan demanded.

If they’re not on the shelves at your branch yet, fear not, we’ve found them for sale online.

We know we’re not alone in hoping this egg makes a return to the shops in time for Easter (Credit: Amazon)

Chocolate saviours GB Gifts has come to the rescue and is selling the 80g bags for £1.99 plus postage.

The launch of the new product came after Smarties released its Unicorn Edition Smarties last year.

They even made it into an Easter egg (that we hope will be back on our shelves this year).

A rep said: “Smarties is all about the colour and, if you are a fan of the colourful world of unicorns, then these are your perfectly Instagrammable accessory for everything from road-trips to creative baking.”

They added: “And even if unicorns aren’t really your thing then that’s okay too because it’s still the same delicious taste of Smarties once you open the bag.”

Before unicorns, Smarties released Mermaid and Llama editions of the sweets!

