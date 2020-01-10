shoppers-go-wild-for-new-maltesers-biscuits-that-hit-the-shelves-today

Shoppers have said they are “destined to be fat” after Maltesers launched an irresistible new snack today.

And, if you love to treat yourself to a deliciously light bag of Maltesers now and then, we think you’re going to love Maltesers Biscuits.

With three crisp malty honeycomb bobbles in each biscuit, smothered in smooth milk chocolate, you’re invited to snap them, crunch them or dunk them into a cuppa.

New Maltesers Biscuits look set to be a hit (Credit: Maltesers)

With more than a third of chocolate biscuits consumed in the afternoon, we reckon they’re the perfect accompaniment to that afternoon slump cuppa.

Maltesers Biscuits are on sale in Asda now.

They cost £1.49 for a 110g pack.

They’re perfect for that mid-afternoon slump (Credit: Maltesers)

From March, you’ll be able to find them on the shelves of Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

“Asda tomorrow!” commented one soon-to-be fan to their pal on Instagram.

“Maybe we are just destined to be fat,” said another chocolate biscuit fan to their friend.

The 110g pack is on sale at Asda fr £1.49 (Credit: Maltesers)

“OMG I can’t even imagine how amazing they will be,” said another.

“These sound decent,” a fourth person said.

If the news that the brand’s Teasers was the nation’s favourite selection box chocolate is anything to go by, they’re sure to be a consumer hit!

